James H. Damrau

Damrau, James H., age 78 of Lakeville, passed away surrounded by loved ones on October 4, 2021.
Jim was born in Tigerton, WI to Alfred and Myrtle Damrau. Jim married Kathleen in 2009. Jim served in the US Navy for 4 years. He worked for the Red Cross in Minnesota and Texas for 17 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, baseball, gardening and football.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; children, Patricia (Cole) Pflaum, and James H. Jr. (Diane); step daughters, Kerry (Chris) Flynn and Kelly (Brian) Lassi; 10 grandchildren, Rachel (Eric) Thigpen, Emma, McKenzie, Allison, Abigail, Grace, Taylor, Morgan, Samuel and Avalyn; Great-granddaughter, Harper Anne Thigpen; brother, John (Judy) Damrau; brother-in-law, Bill Korb, and sister-in-law, Arlene Damrau, also by many nieces, nephew's other family, and friends.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanore; daughter, Dawn E. Damrau; parents, Alfred and Myrtle Damrau; siblings, Nancy (Sandy) Severson, Donna Korb and Terry Damrau.
Memorial Service will be held 11:30 AM Monday October 18, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10:30 AM. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery, at a later date.
