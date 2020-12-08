James Brian Young, age 65 of Burnsville passed away on December 8, 2020. Born to John J. and Jean Young on September 20, 1955 in Minneapolis. Survived by his wife of 33 years Mary (Baerg); mother, Jean; siblings, Pam (Steve), John (Julie), Pat, and Theresa; also by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his dad, John (Jack); little sister, Penny; and a brother, Tom. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, December 18 at 11 AM, St. John the Baptist (4625 W. 125th St., Savage). Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
