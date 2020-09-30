James B. Spangler, 75 of Burnsville, died September 24th of Leukemia. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Veronica (Kunkel) Spangler and sister, Bonnie and Terry Manley. Survived by wife Mary; son John of Burnsville; daughter Anna Spangler and partner Gerald Hartmann of Burnsville; grandson Vince McGuire; son Kent and wife Stephanie; grandsons Killian and Julian of Bloomington; sister Debbie and Dennis Clobes of Courtland and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim grew up in southern MN and attended Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District. He attended Mankato State majoring in Recreation Administration and Geography. He worked as a therapist at Brainerd State Regional Hospital and retired from Abbott-Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center. He worked with chronic mentally ill and administration. Jim was an active member of 4-H. Past Exalted Ruler of Brainerd Elks Lodge. He was a member of Rotary International Exchange. He was an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Andrews in Brainerd and Mary Mother of the Church in Burnsville. Funeral services will be held at later date due to COVID. His final resting place will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences:www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.