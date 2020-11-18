Jacqueline Rae "Jackie" Franke

Jacqueline Rae Franke, “Jackie” age 82 of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 10, 2020 due to complications of a stroke. Jackie was born on December 14, 1937 to Elmer and Jenny Iwen in Arthur, ND. She loved to have social hour with her friends. Was an avid reader, history channel and documentary lover also enjoyed doing puzzles and bargain shopping. She drove a bus for 20 years with Marshall Lines Bus Cop. before her retirement. Jackie is preceded in death by her son, Curtis; parents, and siblings, Jerry, Joyce and Bert. She is survived by her loving children, William (Barb) and Jill Franke; granddaughter, Shayna Franke; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends, also by her K-9 friends, Gracie and Sammie. No services are pending at this time. Memorials may be directed to, Last Hope Animal Shelter, 431 3rd St #3 Farmington, MN 55024. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
