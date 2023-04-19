Irene M. Cooper, 98 of Apple Valley, MN, passed away peacefully at Augustana Home Health Care.
She was preceded in death by husband John Cooper; her parents Henry and Lillian Goulet; son-in-law Danny Henjum; sisters Gert Hoffman, Mae Sukhol, Marie Erickson and brothers Charles and Tony Schnitzler.
Irene was born on June 29, in Marysland Township, Swift County, MN, the oldest daughter of Henry and Lillian (Goulet) Schnitzler. She grew up in the Danvers and Holloway area. She transferred to Holloway High School from where she graduated in May 1941.
She was married to John Cooper on February 10, 1947 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Holloway. Irene had five children: Lois, Bev, Elaine, John and Jim. They were living on a farm near Norcross when John passed away, Irene and the family moved to Morris, MN. Irene was employed at what was the Coast to Coast store for many years. In 1997, Irene moved to Apple Valley Villa where she enjoyed her strong faith, family and friends.
Irene is survived by her children Lois (Hanley), Lakeville, MN, Bev, Apple Valley, MN, Elaine (Kenny), Barrett, MN, John (Nancy), IGH, MN, Jim (Geri), Jordan, MN; sisters Ginny Zimmerman, Rose McCall, Bernice Olson; brother Roy Schnitzler and sister-in-law Joann Schnitzler. Irene was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral held April 20, 2023 at Risen Savior Church, Apple Valley, MN. Visitation at 10am, Service at 11am. Irene will join her late husband John at Fort Snelling at a later date.
