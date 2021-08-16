Imelda R. Becker

Becker, Imelda, R., age 90 of Farmington, passed away from lung cancer on August 10, 2021. Imelda is preceded in death by her daughter, Pauline; son, James; daughter-in-law, Barb, and siblings, Ruth (George) Kummer, Gerald Becker, Maryann Becker, Ralph (Lucille) Becker, Veronica (Paul) Meyer and Joe Becker. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Clement; sons, Mark (Margie), Marlin (Andrea), Randy (Cindy), and daughter Lynette Becker Lenz; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter; siblings, John (Margo) Becker, Mary Helen Becker, and Leo (Beth) Becker, also by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Thursday August 19, 2021 at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Lunch immediately following Mass at St. Michael’s. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
