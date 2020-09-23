Steinmetz, Ida Mae, age 98 of Lakeville, passed away September 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose; siblings, Helen Kremer, Rose Eischens, Joseph Eischens; son-in-law, Pete Fink. Survived by her children, Donna Fink and Mary Klingberg (fiancee’ Leon Grove); grandchildren, Cindy (Tim), Darnell, Kim (Ryan) Helleson, Lisa (Andy) Bowyer, and Josh Klingberg; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Jackson, Drew, Olivia, Matt, Abigale, Kayleigh, and Sean; great great grandchildren, Ethan, Donavon, and Natalie; also by other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Visitation from 9-10:30 AM prior to the service at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723). Interment: St. Nicholas Cemetery, New Market. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.