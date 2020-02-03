Holly Jorgenson, 73, died January 19, 2020, after a very short battle with cancer, at Hospice of the Valley Dobson House in Phoenix, AZ. Holly was born in Farmington, MN to Ed and Austa Harmer. She graduated from Farmington High School and completed beauty school after graduation. Shortly thereafter, Holly met her lifelong companion Doug; they married in 1966. Over the years, Holly had many different interests: golfing with Doug, listening to jazz music, traveling, cross-country skiing, genealogy, reading, and in recent years, traveling with Doug to winter in Arizona. She loved watching the ships come in and out of Duluth Harbor, keeping an eye on a Loon's nest, watching Hummingbirds in California and Bears in northern MN. Often you could find her with a camera around her neck, taking pictures of anything that interested her. When the weather was nice, she loved spending time sitting outside reading while enjoying the sunshine. Holly discovered several online groups who shared her interests; they became great friends to her. Holly met several of these friends in person and daily kept in touch with them. Holly particularly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She spent as much time as she could supporting their interests, taking them to new places, visiting them, reading to them and encouraging them to be whatever they wanted to be in life. Her caring heart, and love for her family and friends, will be greatly missed. Holly is survived by her husband Doug, children Wendy (Dan) and Rob; mother Austa and brother Jim (Kathy); grandchildren Abby, Emily, Sydney, Charlie, Molly, Alex, Austin, and great-granddaughter, Carrey Ann. She was preceded in death by her father Ed, brother John and daughter-in-law, Julie. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15, 1pm at Hosanna Church Chapel in Lakeville, MN with a gathering of friends and family afterward at Rudy's Red Eye Grill in Lakeville.
Holly Jorgenson (Harmer)
