Heidi Schmidt

Funeral Service for Heidi Diana Marie (Due) Schmidt, age 77, of Owatonna, Minnesota and previously of Farmington, Minnesota and Fairmont, Minnesota will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Fairmont. Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. Heidi passed away on her birthday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at her home in Owatonna. The Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements. Heidi Diana Marie (Due) Schmidt was born on July 1, 1943, in Estherville, Iowa, the daughter of Holger and Lucille (Stroud) Due. At a young age, she moved to Fairmont, Minnesota where she attended public school and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1961. She attended Hamline University with a major in English education. On February 13, 1965, she was united in marriage to Stephen Schmidt at the United Methodist Church in Fairmont. They moved to San Diego and she attended San Diego State University and California State University, Fullerton. Heidi worked at insurance companies, including USF&G, as an underwriter. Heidi and Stephen returned to Fairmont in 1971, and she worked at 3M and as a court reporter before she began working as Secretary to the Superintendent at Fairmont Public Schools, where she was employed for 19 years. In August 2001, Heidi married William Toninato of Crystal, Minnesota. She resided in Farmington, and worked for Farmington School District as the Student Accounting Coordinator until her retirement in June 2012. She then began writing a travel blog. In 2017, Heidi moved to Owatonna, Minnesota and continued with her travel writing. In addition to writing, Heidi was involved in many creative endeavors, including creating greeting cards. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading, writing, researching, spending time with her friends and family, and watching her grandchildren in their activities. Survivors include her two daughters, Heather Newville and her husband, Darren, of Perham, Minnesota and Kristina Rohman and her husband, Matthew, of Owatonna, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Rachel Newville of Battle Lake, Minnesota, Andrew Newville of Moorhead, Minnesota, and Elizabeth Rohman and Ethan Rohman of Owatonna, Minnesota; her sister, Camilla Mead of North Troy, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Bob) Smith of Fenton, Michigan, and Susan (David) Ayers of Charles City, Iowa, Christie Turner of Chatham, Massachusetts; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; her parents; her brothers, J. Conrad Due, Danny Due, Mark Due; and sister, Gloria Cone. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net
