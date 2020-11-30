Harlan B. Stevens, age 73, of Elko passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Pleasant Manner Care Center in Faribault with his family at his side. Harlan was born the son of Reynold and Edith (Johnson) Stevens on September 27, 1947, in Northfield. He was baptized and confirmed at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church near Farmington. Harlan attended elementary school in Elko and then high school in Lakeville. Following school, Harlan worked as a cement finisher for various companies in the area. Harlan also raised beef cattle. Harlan was united in marriage to Shirley Grabe on February 14, 1981 at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church. The couple made their home on the farmstead where Harlan lived his entire life. Harlan is survived by his wife Shirley of Elko; a daughter Lisa (Ryan) Erickson of St. James; three grandsons Teagan, Kalon, Layton; a brother Rollin Stevens of Spokane, WA; and two nephews Brian and Alan. No services are planned for Harlan. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. Arrangements are with: Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory Northfield 507-645-4153 www.biermanfuneralhome.com
