Hannelore "Lore" Erika Holliday (Ochs), age 80, of Apple Valley, MN passed away on September 29, 2022 in Boise, ID after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was preceded in death by her husband John "Doc" Holliday, parents Wilhelm and Luise Ochs of Ochsenfurt, Germany, and brother Willi Ochs of Ochsenfurt, Germany.
She is survived by son Ken (Cindy) Holliday, grandchildren Greta, Holden, Cora, and Karena of Boise, ID and daughter Johanna (Mike) Halsted of Madison, WI.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Born April 14, 1942 in Ochsenfurt, Germany, Lore had a passion for international travel, which she instilled in her children and grandchildren, loved polka dancing, playing bridge, challenging her grandchildren to board games, and connecting with people of all backgrounds.
She met her beloved John, who was stationed in Germany, and married in 1964. Moving to the US, they lived in Des Moines, Oskaloosa, and Homestead (Amana), IA before settling in Apple Valley.
A business owner, she worked as a manicurist in Edina in the 1980's before earning her real estate license and transitioning careers in the early 1990's. She also worked as a tour guide in Germany, introducing busloads of American students to the treasures of Franken and other areas of southern Germany.
Lore was an amazing cook and spent countless hours preparing mouth-watering meals and entertaining.
She was an active member of the Germanic American Institute (formerly Volksfest Haus) for decades, where she made many life-long friends. At GAI, she participated in the Happy Wanderers Hiking Club, and the ethnic dance group Edelweiss St. Paul. Some of her proudest moments were performing with Edelweiss in Munich, Denver, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and her hometown of Ochsenfurt.
Following John's passing, she remained active via local senior centers, bridge groups, the Out-to-Lunch-Bunch, weekly coffee at the Legion, and visiting family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.