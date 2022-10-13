Hannelore "Lore" Erika Holliday

Hannelore "Lore" Erika Holliday (Ochs), age 80, of Apple Valley, MN passed away on September 29, 2022 in Boise, ID after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was preceded in death by her husband John "Doc" Holliday, parents Wilhelm and Luise Ochs of Ochsenfurt, Germany, and brother Willi Ochs of Ochsenfurt, Germany.

