( July 3, 1958 - Feb 15, 2021 ) Gregory Scott Gerlach, age 62 of Burnsville, formerly of Apple Valley, passed away on February 15, 2021 due to complications of Diabetes. Greg was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 3, 1958 to Don and Marlene Gerlach. He is preceded in death by his father, Don. Greg is survived by two daughters, Leanna Gerlach and Kelly Kim of Mesa, AZ, and their mother, Andrea; 2-year-old grandson, Aiden Kim; mother, Marlene Gerlach of Apple Valley, MN; siblings, Connie Gerlach of Prior Lake, MN, Nicole Johnson of New Brighton, MN, Kurt Gerlach of Apple Valley, MN, Karla (Richard) White of Raleigh, NC, and Chris Gerlach of Apple Valley, MN; 16 nieces and nephews; 1 great niece and 1 great nephew, also by extended family and friends. A Celebration of Greg’s life will be at a later date. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.