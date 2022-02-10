Graydon (Sam) Johnson of Hastings, MN, died peacefully February 8, 2022, at the age of 88 at the EagleCrest Senior Living Community in Roseville, MN.
Sam was born in Fertile, MN, on July 17, 1933, to George and Mildred (Oswald) Johnson, and was the fourth of seven children. He attended high school in Fertile, attended college at Moorhead State, and received his degree in Dentistry from the University of Minnesota. Sam was a practicing dentist for most of his life, having a practice in Farmington, MN, for most of his career and then another practice in Walker, MN, where he lived and worked until his retirement. He will be remembered for his service to these communities as a wonderful and caring dentist.
Sam was a member of Farmington Lutheran Church, Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, MN, and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hastings, MN, where he was a member of the Men's Bible Study. Sam was a lifelong and enthusiastic Gophers fan, and an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. Those who knew him would recognize his sense of humor and unique storytelling ability. Whenever he walked into the room, you knew you were going to have a good time. He was always the center of the party.
Sam was a loving father to his children, Kari (Brooke) Schumm, Wendy (Ken) Rozacky, Julie (Jim) Hince, and Janine (Patrick) Gaffney.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Capeti; his children, his sister, Lois Walters; his brother-in-law, Dale LaRoque; 12 grandchildren, Morgan (Ryan) Mickle, Lauren Johnson, Katie (Evan) VanDoren, Emily Schumm, Elizabeth Rozacky, Rebecca Schumm, Graydon Johnson, Madison Gaffney, Jerry Gaffney, Krista Schumm, Jamie Johnson, and Burke Gaffney; 3 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Grace, and Sophia Mickle; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dido, his sisters, Adorine Bennes and Mavis LaRoque, and his brothers, William, George, and James Johnson.
A funeral service was held at Farmington Lutheran Church on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Noon. Visitation was at the church one hour before the funeral. Interment is February 16, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, Walker, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.