Grant Randolph Couleur, age 73, of Burnsville, passed away in his home surrounded by family on February 6, 2021 after a short battle with gallbladder cancer. He enjoyed many hobbies including cars, music, gardening, woodwork, and being a handyman for family, friends and his small business, Living Spaces Plus. After a lifetime of tinkering with cars he purchased his much-loved Corvette and enjoyed his last summer cruising around in it. Grant is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Broman); four children, Melissa (Troy), Mindy, Matthew, Kristen (Jesse); and five granddaughters, Madisyn, Rylie, Lindsey, Hayley, and Avery. A celebration of Grant’s life will be held at a later date.
