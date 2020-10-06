Gordon B. Horn

Age 88, of Apple Valley, born August 23, 1932 in Platteville, WI to LaVerne & Ruth Horn, passed away peacefully October 3, 2020. Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gail. Gordon will be dearly missed by his children, Peggy Oikari and Andrew (Bonnie) Horn; grandchildren: Alicia (Zachary) Mady, Darchel Oikari, Kaitlyn (Cameron) Kostelecky and Robert (Natalie) Horn; great-grandchildren, Daniel Mady and Easton Kostelecky and other family and friends. There will be a private family service and Gordon will be laid to rest with his wife, Gail at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
