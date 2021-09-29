Glenda L. Hewitt

Hewitt, Glenda L. Age 62 of Apple Valley passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn & Olympia Whipple, and brother Jerry Whipple. She was a fun-loving, generous, and independent soul who will be greatly missed. Survived by husband of 43 years, Jeff, daughter Briana of Las Vegas, NV and son Keaton of Eagan, MN. Funeral service Monday, October 4th, 2021, 11 AM at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124. Visitation Sunday October 3rd, 2021, 2-5 PM at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to Toys for Town (toysfortown@farmingtonmn.gov) and Caringbridge (www.caringbridge.org)
