Glen Robert Olson of Eagan, MN, passed away on October 27, 2020, due to complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 69 years old. Glen was born in Osakis, MN and raised in Brainerd and Savage. He graduated from Burnsville High School in 1969 and attended one year of college at Bemidji State. He then joined the Navy where he spent 6 years as an electronics specialist in San Diego and San Francisco, CA, and Charleston, SC. Returning to Minnesota in 1976, Glen met and married his first wife, Mary Staab, and settled in St. Paul. In addition to working as a display builder for a local shopping mall, Glen continued to pursue his education, earning technical certification in architectural drafting and cabinet making from Dakota County Technical College. After a few years as an architectural draftsman, Glen decided to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a shop teacher and entered the University of Minnesota, where he earned bachelors and masters degrees in Industrial Education. After graduation, Glen was hired by the Lakeville School District where he spent the next 27 years teaching middle school industrial education. He retired in 2014. No one was happier in retirement than Glen. Able to pursue his passions for building and bicycling, Glen took over the lowest floor of his house and began fashioning a model railroad. He spent many happy hours listening to the oldies, researching model-building methods, and traveling cross country to bike on old railroad rights of way. He also enjoyed many adventures with second wife Sheila who shared his passion for travel. Glen was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and cared for, mostly at home, until his death. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Kay Olson; sister, Nancy Freel; and brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Anderson. He is survived by wife Sheila Bayle; daughter Mary Kay Olson (partner Andrew Kraft); stepdaughter Rian Lissick (partner Matt Anderson); grandnephew Bill (Liz) Yorks who lived with Glen and Mary for several years; sister Susan Anderson (husband Maurice Evans); brothers Paul (Sue) Olson, David (Debbie) Olson, Steve (Patti) Olson, Mark Olson, and Jim (Deb) Olson. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Donovan (Nancy) Bayle and Patrick Bayle, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends, particularly fellow model railroad builder Dick Jorgenson. Glen will be laid to rest on April 22, 2021 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Because of COVID, the service will be private. Special thanks to Glen’s many wonderful neighbors who were so helpful to Glen and Sheila during his long illness. Additional thanks to the marvelous staffs at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis and Trinity Care Center in Farmington, MN for their expert, compassionate help in caring for our beloved husband and father. Memorials may be sent to the ALS Association, Paralyzed Veterans of America – Minnesota Chapter or to the Sierra Club, Northstar Chapter.
