Gladys Lillian Jackson

Age 94 of Lakeville, went peacefully home to be with the Lord and family members on July 3, 2020. Gladys was born in Garner, Iowa on October 10, 1925 to Earl and Lillian Kahler. She was preceded in death by her husband, “Mr. Bill”; son, Randy and daughter Linda. She is survived by children, Patty (Geoff) Barnett, Bill (Tina) Jackson; grandchildren, Joel Jackson, Colin (Jenny) Barnett, Chelsea Barnett, Nicole (Tyler) Olson, Travis Jackson and great grandchildren, Max Jackson, Jordan and Brooklyn Olson and Weston Barnett. “Glady” was always willing to help, be it church, school, voting judge, bowling, 4H, Dad’s bookkeeper, morning coffee for the guys, friend, mother, and grandma – making malts and cookies”. Mom’s last few years were more difficult living with dementia in her home, with the loving, yet challenging-she was German, caregiving of Bill and Tina. You are in our hearts Mom! Private graveside was held July, 7 2020 at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial service Saturday, Aug ust 1, 2020 1pm at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 1801 Cliff Rd. E. Burnsville, MN 55337. Memorials to the church please. In lieu of flowers, bring a memory to share. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
