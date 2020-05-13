Gladys Katherine Turnquist (Larson)

Turnquist (Larson), Gladys Katherine of Lakeville, passed away peacefully on May 1, at age 100. She was born in Minneapolis July 6, 1919. Her mother and brother (Glen) passed away when Gladie was an infant. Her father remarried Eleanor Charlotte Dahlstrom who raised Gladie as her own. Gladie graduated from North Senior High School. She was interested and talented in bookkeeping and accounting, attended the University of Minnesota and worked as a bookkeeper for W. H. Barber. Gladie met her husband, Orrin Clinton Turnquist (Clint) at a church picnic. They were married June 6, 1942. Eventually they settled in St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, MN to raise their family. Clint was a professor of Horticulture at the University of Minnesota. Gladie was a dedicated and supportive wife and enjoyed the many friendships they made through University and horticultural activities. She was an active member of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church and several community organizations. In retirement, they re-located to rural Farmington, MN where Gladie was an active volunteer at Christiania Lutheran Church and the Dakota County Fair. She loved music, cooking, gardening, world travel and family. Proud of her Swedish heritage, she passed along cherished family traditions to her children and grandchildren. Gladie was preceded in death by her husband, Clint, son Dick and daughter in law Barb, and son in law Todd. She is survived by daughter, Barbara; grandchildren, Sara (Brian), Susan (Lee), Elisabeth (Hugh), Brooks (Kayla), Blake (Rori); eleven great grandchildren; and numerous family friends. Gladie’s family would like to thank the amazing staff at Highview Hills senior care facility and Grace Hospice for the special care and comfort given to her. A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Christiania Lutheran Church Foundation, Lakeville MN. White Funeral Homes Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.