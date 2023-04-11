Geraldine R. Rotert, age 74, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Shakopee.
Geri, as she was known, was born on October 2, 1948 in St. James, MN, the daughter of Douglas and June (Curry) Engelking. She graduated from St. James High School in 1966. Geri worked a number of jobs including church secretary, time keeper, book-keeper and proof operator. Most of her jobs were accounting related. Geri was married on September 27, 1969 to the love of her life, John Rotert. She started her family 7 years later with the birth of her first son, Justin, followed by her second son, Travis, 3 years after.
Geri had many passions in life. She was an amateur genealogist, a state champion bowler and a staple at many craft fairs, making everything from jewelry to clay figurines.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Rotert and parents, Douglas and June.
She is survived by her sons, Justin (Candace) Rotert and Travis (Annie) Rotert; grandchildren, Jacob, Ava, Emma and Hudson, and Kyah; siblings, Gloria "Jeannie" Pew, Debbie Esping, Mike Engelking and Doug Engelking.
Visitation Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3-5pm, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, April 17, from 9:30-11 am, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12700 Marystown Road, Shakopee, followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM. Private family interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
