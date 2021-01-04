Gerald William Schmeling

Gerald “Jerry” William Schmeling April 7, 1941 - December 26, 2020. Survived by Karen, his wife of 59 years; children Paul (Susan), Glen, Susan, and John (Jessie); grandchildren Tyler Pierce, Austin Bergeland, Ethan and Ella Schmeling, and Annabelle, Samuel, and Joseph Schmeling; and 3 great grandchildren. Born and raised on a farm in Iowa, Jerry never shied away from hard work. He and Karen started their marriage as missionaries for 11 years in Papua New Guinea. After returning stateside, they moved to several cities while growing their family, with Jerry working various jobs along the way. He found his passion in his role as a mechanic for the City of Bloomington, and after retirement still could be found regularly fixing up vehicles and doing household projects for family and friends. Jerry was truly gifted in his ability to build and fix things and went out of his way to help anyone who needed it. His faith was firmly rooted in Jesus, and the joy of the Lord shone through him as he served those around him. He will be greatly missed, but the family takes comfort in knowing Jerry is with his Savior in glory. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Convoy of Hope by visiting www.convoyofhope.org/donate.
