On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Gerald W. McClure of Burnsville, MN, loving husband of Katy, passed away from this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Gerry was born on July 25, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to Earl Quintin and Dorothy (Field) McClure. He was raised in Charleston, WV with his brother, Wade, who pre-deceased him. The first of his family to attend college, he graduated from Georgia Tech in 1964 and went to work for Cummins in Columbus, IN where he served in various engineering and sales and marketing positions that took him all over the world including Africa, the Middle East and the Soviet Union. On December 28, 1964, he married Katrina Sue Snyder of Bridgeport, WV and together they raised a son and daughter, John Christian and Julia Aileen. After his time with Cummins, he worked for Harris Corporation in Bethlehem, PA and Plattsburgh, NY and then for ITW in Chicago, IL. He was later tapped to be president of The Schebler Company of Bettendorf, IA -- a company he loved to be a part of. Gerry had a passion for the mission of the Church, having supported a number of missionary projects over the years. He also loved studying Scripture and bringing the Word to others. His extensive travels afforded him an understanding of other cultures and peoples and he gained an appreciation of his own blessings which prompted his enduring interest in outreach efforts. He well understood that this life is temporary but the life to come is eternal and he wanted everyone to know the good news of Jesus. Gerry is survived by his wife Katy; brother Jeff Melton of Scott Depot, WV; cousin Becky Toler-Poe of South Charleston, WV; his children, John (Urmila) McClure of Tampa, FL and Julie (Alan) West of Lakeville, MN; in addition to his grandchildren Katrina, Chloe, Caroline, and Jacob West as well as Trinity and Faith McClure. Memorial Service to be held Monday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at Hope Presbyterian Church 7132 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423. For memorial contributions, the family has designated the Hope Church Capital Campaign which can be sent to the address above.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.