Gerald R. Helgeson, 83, of Rosemount passed away February 11, 2021. Jerry was born in Chimney Rock, WI December 31, 1937 to William and Marie (Rudy) Helgeson, the youngest of three children. He had fond memories of growing up in Wisconsin and enjoyed regaling us with them even as his memory faded. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Carrie, five children – Renee, Lisa, Allen, Brenda, Jason, two step-children, Robert and Connie Kincade, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim and sister Betty. If Heaven plays re-runs, Dad is in his recliner watching the Andy Griffith Show. The Helgeson family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who made it possible for Dad, a proud Navy veteran, to spend his final days at home. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00AM at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 14980 Diamond Path West, Rosemount, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment, Rosemount Cemetery. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
