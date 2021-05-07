Gerald Allen Wall ( March 16, 1946 - April 21, 2021 ) Wall, Gerald “Jerry” Allen Age 75, Passed away April 21, 2021 with family at his side. Born on March 16, 1946 in Mpls., MN to Robert and Anne “Bonnie” (Baker) Wall. Graduated Cannon Falls HS, Class of 1964 and married Barbara (O’Connor) Wall. Graduated Mankato State Univ., C.P.A. He enjoyed years of Public Accounting and roles as CFO, in most recent years he treasured the relationships he formed while at Liberty Tax Service. Loved to fish, especially Lake Kabetogama, golf, playing cards & time with family and friends. Jerry was known for his wit, proficiency with numbers, and caring personality. Survived by Barb his High School sweetheart, and wife of 53 years. Sons Jeff and Brian (Janelle), Grandchildren Ashlyn, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Cody and Nora. Sister Linda (Gary) Madsen, brother-in-law, Frank (Sophie) O’Connor, also by many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Thursday May 27, 2021 at Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM at Church. Interment, St. Michaels Cemetery, Farmington. White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
