Gerald A. Steinert

Age 73 of Apple Valley, born July 27, 1947 in Long Prairie, MN to Christian & Mary Steinert, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, January 22, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; and brothers: Richard, Tom & Terry. Jerry will be dearly missed by his son, Greg (Joy); daughter, Nikki (Tom) Cole; grandchildren: Brady, Lilly, Joseph, Riley & Brevyn; brother, Fritz (Karen) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private service will be held. Jerry will be laid to rest with his wife, Beverly at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.