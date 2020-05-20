Migletz, George “Denny” Dennis, 82, returned to the Lord peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 due to complications from heart failure. Denny, a longtime resident of Burnsville, was born January 13, 1938 in Youngstown, OH to the parents of George and Ann Migletz. He attended school in Youngstown and met his beloved wife Geraldine “Gerri” Famor, also of Youngstown, at a weekly Record Hop. He was working at United Airlines, and in 1959 Denny decided to enlist in the U.S. Airforce. During his time in service, Denny and Gerri married on October 1, 1960. In 1961, they welcomed their first child, and 3 months later Denny was deployed to Etienne, France during the Berlin Crisis. Returning from deployment, Denny was then relocated to Cleveland. He continued to work for United Airlines until he began his many years with Swissair Airlines, which took him to Columbus, and eventually Minneapolis where he retired as regional sales manager after 23 years. After retirement, Denny was recruited by the city of Montreux, Switzerland, to work as a US representative for their city of tourism. He worked for Montreux, traveling back and forth, until he took his second retirement after 17 years. His favorite memories here were the friendships he shared, and annually attending the Montreux Jazz Festival. Denny had a laugh and charisma that attracted others, making friends across the globe. He enjoyed traveling and would take his family on vacations all around the world. Some of his favorites though were the family excursions up north to the cabin, Disney World, and Palm Desert with the whole family. His greatest passion in life was his family. He was a devout husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 59 ½ years, Geraldine Migletz, Daughters: Denise (Layne) Chapple, Linda (Michael) Perry, Karen (James) Sher, and Lisa Migletz. Grandchildren: Courtney, Calli, and Chase Chapple; Nichole and Rachael Perry; Marie Migletz; and George and Joseph Sher; Brother: Gerald (Paulette) Migletz, Sister-in-laws: Betty Ostmeyer, and Carole (Greg) Speero; and many nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his beloved dog and companion, Toby. Denny is preceded in death by parents, George and Ann Migletz, and niece, Michele Migletz. Due to the current COVID restrictions, a private Rite of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville for family members only, with a memorial and celebration of Denny’s life to be held at a later date. Denny will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.