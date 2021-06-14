George Harold Miner passed away at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on January 14, 2021. He was born in Superior, WI to Edna and Harold Miner. He was the third of four children. He graduated from South High in Minneapolis, where he met the love of his life, Marlene. George loved his many years of work at Toro, starting in Bloomington in 1967 and ending in Shakopee in 2006. His Toro friends were family to him. He also had his own contracting business called We-Do-Contracting, in which he employed family and friends. After reluctantly retiring, George set about making his famous seasoning spices, helping out in the community, and being an active member of the Dan Patch American Legion in Savage. He had a special place in his heart for the women’s shelter, The Lewis House in Eagan. He was well known for his dry sense of humor and was already ready with a joke or a story. Marlene Gladys Miner passed away at the age of 79 peacefully at home on February 11, 2021. She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Melvin and Maureen Durheim. She was the oldest of three children. She left South High in Minneapolis, where she met the love of her life, George, to start her career as a professional hair stylist. She did later complete her GED. Marlene started out working as a beautician and was blessed to own a salon and work in different salons, including in her home. She worked in various other jobs and enjoyed trying out different things. After retirement, she continued to enjoy having get-togethers, cooking, reading, gardening, the Red Hat Society, sewing and traveling. George and Marlene were married in Northwood, IA and enjoyed 61 years together. They had three children. They worked side by side in George’s business and Marlene’s hair salon. They loved gardening together, and they had a spectacular garden scene at their home. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling the world. George was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, and sister Louise. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband George. Both lost their son Micheal and daughter Dee Anna. They are survived by their daughter Lisa Urbaniak (James), George’s sister Gloria Kervina, Marlene’s brothers Donald Durheim (Pat) and William Durheim (Carol), their 10 grandchildren, great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Dan Patch American Legion Post 643, located at 12375 Princeton Ave. in Savage, MN 55378. The service will honor and celebrate George, Marlene, and Dee Anna on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The reception will start at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a service at 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments afterward.
