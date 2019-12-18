Genevieve "Gen" E. Thelen

Thelen, Genevieve E., “Gen”, age 89 of Farmington, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on December 16, 2019. Gen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Donald; parents, Jacob and Victoria Reinardy, and sister, Lucilla (Vernon) Johnson. She is survived by her loving children, David (Kathi), Greg (Gretchen), Wendy (Tom) Sevlie, Dan (Mary Jo), Jim (Mary), Jeff (Sandy), Wanda (Phil) Proctor, Mary (Jim) Huiskes, Debbie (Louie) Livecche, Peter (Cindi), Julie Logan (Mike Green), and Bob Thelen; 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, also by other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 11 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave, Farmington with a visitation starting at 9 AM at CHURCH. Interment, church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to Rambling River Senior Center and St. Michael’s Church. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7373
