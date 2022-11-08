Gene Lowell Jacobson passed to his eternal home on November 1, 2022. He was at home surrounded by his wife Arlene and several loved ones.
Gene was born on December 4, 1930 on a farm near Winthrop, MN, the son of Clarence and Barbara Jacobson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in Bernadotte Lutheran Church, Nicollet Co., MN.
Gene graduated from Winthrop High School in 1947. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to1954. On June 22, 1957, he was married to Arlene Kranz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord, MN. They had 65 years together. Six children were born to this union.
Gene graduated from Dunwoody Technical College in 1959 with a diploma in land surveying and civil engineering technology and was licensed by the State of Minnesota as a professional land surveyor in 1965. He was employed with Bolton & Menk Engineers and Surveyors at St. Peter, MN and Willmar, MN from 1959 to 1966, and at R.C.M. & Associates at Gaylord, MN from 1966 through 1968. In 1970, he started his own land surveying practice in Lakeville, MN. He continued that practice until 1995 when his son Grant purchased the business and runs it now as Jacobson Engineers & Surveyors.
Gene was active in the Lakeville community and was a past member and president of the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce; a former Lions Club member; a life member of the Lakeville V.F.W. Post 210; and was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran church in Lakeville.
He is survived by his loving wife Arlene and six children: his son Grant and wife Beth and children Mitchell, Jeremiah, Nicole, Joshua, and Gabriel of Lakeville, MN; his daughters Vanessa and husband Mike Connor of Elk River, MN and children Melissa, Chad, Crystal, John, and Samuel; Gretchen and husband Jim Satterlund and children Ruth, Laura, Paul, and Caleb of Owatonna, MN; Rebecca and husband Kevin Kruse of Lakeville, MN and children Alex, Philip, and Aaron; Rachel and husband Doug Meyer and son Holden of Glencoe, MN; and Victoria and deceased husband Mike Boswell and children Allison, Jordan, and Joseph of Inver Grove Heights, MN. He has 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Grace Johnson of Winthrop, MN, his son-in-law Mike Boswell, an infant great granddaughter Olivia Brittain, seven brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.
Those that knew Gene well, know that he was a faithful man; in his family life, in his work life, and in his walk with God. He lived out his confirmation verse found in Revelation 2:10 "Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life." He knew that through the blood of Christ he is saved, and is now resting in the arms of Jesus, his Savior.
Funeral service 2pm Sunday, Novemeber 6, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church, 19600 Camrose way, Farmington. Visitation from 5-7pm Saturday, November 5 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville and one hour prior to the service at church.
