Age 80 of Park Rapids, formerly of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with brain cancer on May 31, 2021. Gary was born on November 23, 1940 in Yakima, WA. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia; parents, James and Helen Mertz; brother, Larry Mertz and brother-in-law, Mike Tompkins; best friend Denny Orr. He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Lynn Gooch, and loving sons, Jim (Michelle), Dan (Denise), and Scott (Lynda); grandchildren, Elizabeth Sutter (Dustin), James Mertz, Tommy Mertz (Lauryn), Danyel Zeller (Chase), Bria Vossler (Ryley), Kaylin Mertz (Daniel), Abbey Mertz, Natalee Lessert and Ben Lessert; great grandchildren, Trey Simonsen, and Mason Sutter; sisters, Jackie (Jim) Hahn, Phyllis Tompkins, and Christie (Dave) Lovering, nieces, nephews, longtime friend, Tom Graf (Katy), the Loftus families and many other family and friends. A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 12 - 4 PM at the Tavern Grill, 15435 Founders Ln, Apple Valley, MN 55124. Private Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery, with a celebration of life party for the public. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
