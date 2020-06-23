Garrett N. Berg, 17, of Farmington, was called home unexpectedly on June 8, 2020 at Lake Byllesby, Goodhue County, MN. Garrett was born in St. Louis Park on May 10, 2003 and spent the first seven years of his life in Lakeville, attending Lake Marion Elementary through second grade. His family moved to Farmington in 2011 where he resumed his education at Meadowview Elementary. Garrett then attended Boeckman Middle School and finally Farmington High School, recently completing junior year. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church LCMS his entire life, where he was baptised as an infant and completed confirmation as a true believer in his savior, Jesus Christ. Being an athletic and social young man, Garrett enjoyed participating in wrestling, baseball, and football from a young age. He also had been involved in 4H for the past 11 years, including as a camp counselor for younger 4H’ers. Garrett loved almost any outdoor activity including fishing, swimming, hunting, and camping. Most of all he enjoyed doing just about anything with his large group of friends. He is survived by his parents Lori and Steve, his sister Hailey, grandmothers Florence Schafer and Ella Berg, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his cousin Joshua Schafer, and his grandfathers, Elmer Schafer and Dick Berg. Garrett’s big heart and big smile will be greatly missed by the many left behind who called him a friend. Three beautiful outdoor goodbye-for-now services took place at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lakeville on Saturday, June 13th. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
