Fred, age 76 of Eagan, MN, passed away surrounded by family on April 25, 2022 after fighting an 8+ year courageous battle with healthcare issues stemming from Multiple Myeloma.
Preceded in death by his parents Victor and Lorraine (Langer) Oelrich.
Fred attended Royalton High School and St. Cloud State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. He worked for the US Government for 25+ years prior to transitioning to Lawson Software (until his retirement).
A wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, neighbor and friend. He was firm, fair, honest and was always willing to help others as needed.
Fred enjoyed spending time "at home" in Eagan, MN. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed family gatherings, was the king of "DIY," and thoroughly enjoyed working on his Chevy S10 pick-up truck. He loved following both of his sons/sports at Saint John's University (soccer/basketball) and continued to follow the various activities of his six grandchildren. He was an extraordinarily proud Lakeville South hockey fan!
Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol; son Michael (Lori) Oelrich; son Steven Oelrich; grandchildren Nick, Jake, Zack, Ezra, Ceilo and Isaiah - Fred's love for his family was endless! He is also survived by many siblings: Liz, Vic, Mel, Mike, Mary, Judy, Tom and Kathy.
A special thanks to all individuals at the Burnsville M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and Moments Hospice and emergency caregivers along the way!
Based on Fred's wishes, a funeral service will not take place. A "celebration of life" gathering will take place at a later date (yet to be determined).
