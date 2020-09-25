Fred Traxel of Farmington, MN passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his Arbor Terrace Assisted Living residence. He passed into his Lord and Savior’s presence suddenly and unexpectedly in his 90th year. Fred was born Oct. 28, 1929 to Richard and Elsie Traxel in Chicago, IL. His growing up years were full of adventure with his siblings, Ruth and Joan. After graduation from high school, he worked for a book binder and served in the National Guard. Fred enlisted in the Air Force and was transferred to a base in Puerto Rico where he learned his trade of being a cartographic technician.Fred transferred then to bases in Tampa, FL, Tucson, AZ, and ending his service time in Topeka, KS in 1953. Fred met his future wife, Georgia Googins while serving at Forbes Air Force Base. On Oct. 17, 1953 Fred and Georgia were married at First Presbyterian Church in Topeka, KS. Fred, Georgia, son Bill and daughter Anne, lived in various Midwest and Western U. S. towns, eventually moving back to Farmington, MN in 1968. Fred was employed by the Federal government branches F.A.A., Bureau of Reclamation and the Dept. of the Interior. During his career a highlight was his being chosen to map out astronaut Alan Shepard’s NASA 1961 Freedom Flight plan, of which he initially did not have the knowledge for what this was to accomplish. After serving 31 years in the U. S. Government, he retired and then went to work part time as a cashier for Byerly’s grocery store in Burnsville, MN for 15 years. Fred participated in singing in church choirs and with the Northfield Men’s choral group and assisted the Farmington Boy Scouts in the early 1960’s. His family enjoyed numerous camping trips of which traveling to Glacier National Park in Montana was a highlight. Fred and Georgia took many road trips in later years and enjoyed visiting many U.S. and Canadian sites. Fred was quite good at playing ping pong, tennis, bowling and assembling numerous model ships. He enjoyed attending sporting events and programs that his Grandchildren participated in. Keeping track of his Chicago Cubs and Bears along with the K.U. Jayhawks were favorites also. Living in numerous parts of the country allowed him to share and grow in his faith in Jesus Christ. Fred is survived by children Bill (Lynette) Traxel of Rochester, MN, Anne Mollison of Farmington, MN; four grandchildren: Tommy Traxel of Inver Grove Hts., MN, Michelle (Nathan) Faith of Waconia, MN, Meghan (Joe) Sadek of Sacramento, CA, and Jeremy Mollison of Lakeville, MN; four great grandchildren: Savannah and Katherine Sadek, Lily and Lincoln Faith; sister Joan Mertz of Belvidere, IL; brother-in-law Dick Googins of Richmond, VA, and wife MaryAnn. Special friends of the family Jim Mollison and Gerry Googins. Fred is preceded in death by his parents; wife Georgia; sister Ruth Craig; brother-in-laws Clarence Craig, Syd Mertz and Jack Googins; and a sister-in-law Emily Googins. A military memorial service will be held Thursday Oct. 1st, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and Special Olympics. Dad, we will miss your humor, Scrabble and Domino games, the way you laughed till you cried at the word - “fart”, and your love for us all. But most importantly, you are now at home with Mom, many relatives and friends.
