Revered high school band director Frank Pasquerella, age 53, died peacefully at home on August 7 after a short battle with cancer. He lived his last days with grit and grace. His passion for music, teaching, family, and friendships will be his lasting legacy. Frank was born Francis Matthew Pasquerella on March 26, 1967 in Morehead, Kentucky. Raised in Valley City, Ohio, he made his home in Apple Valley, Minnesota, with his beloved wife of 24 years, Maria, and their children, Carmen and Gabrielle. Preceded in death by his father, Frank Pasquerella Sr., Frank is survived by his wife; two daughters; mother Janice Pasquerella; brother Mitch Pasquerella; mother- and father-in-law Barbara and Woodrow Edstrom; and many other extended relatives and friends. A private memorial service is planned, with virtual participation anticipated, and a larger memorial event to commemorate Frank’s life will take place in the future. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be directed to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation (salgi.org), or Colonial Church of Edina: https://www.colonialchurch.org/ White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.