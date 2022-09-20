Frank Beissel, age 85 of Lakeville, MN, passed away at home with family by his side on September 8, 2022.
Born March 30, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Sophia Beissel. He grew up in the Hampton area. Frank joined the Navy in 1955 and got stationed in California. On October 14, 1959, Frank and Mary got married and had two sons. After his military service ended in 1959, he started his Beissel's masonry business in California. By 1966, Frank and Mary decided to move back to Minnesota to be with family and friends. He raised his family in the Lakeville area. While back in Minnesota, he continued his masonry business, worked at Graco, owned a liquor store and got his private pilot license. Frank started his last company, Beissel's Excavating in 1979. Frank retired with Mary in 1997 and started taking six month winter vacations in warmer climates. By 2004, they decided Brenda, AZ was their winter home.
His hobbies included motorcycle, flying, 4-wheeling, RV traveling and snowmobiling. Frank enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dogs. He encouraged everyone to come stay and visit with him whether in Arizona or Minnesota.
Preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Sophie; wife Mary; brother Richard; sisters Mary Carol (Kenny) Reinhart, Charlotte, and Darlene; sister-in-law Suzie Beissel, niece Dr. Natalie Beissel and Shane Reinhart.
Survived by sons Mark (Patty) and Frank III (fiancé Becky); grandchildren Stacy (Josh), Alan (Alisha), Alex, Frank IV (Melissa), Michelle (Erik) Arnold, and Olivia, Crystal (Tyler) Isham, and Lisa Mathers; great-grandchildren Tristen, Elaina, Brianna, Henry, Hazel, Wilson, Clark, Frank V, Spencer (Kristina), Gracie, Alyssa, Graham, and Serenity; brothers Jerome (Joyce), Roger (Lonna), Stanley; sisters Patricia Holmgren, Barbara (Andy) Andreas, Sophie (Keith) Reinhart, Della (John) Trygestad; honorable daughters Julie Beissel and Toni Johnson; and sisters-in-law Brenda Mies and Darlene Beissel.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM September 29, 2022 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN 55044. The following day, a Memorial Mass will take place at 11 AM on September 30th at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 23315 Northfield Blvd, Hampton, MN 55031, with a visitation one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will be at St. Mathias Cemetery.
