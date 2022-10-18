Francis Paul O'Brien

Francis Paul O'Brien, 74, of Burnsville, Minn., passed away October 13, 2022 at M Fairview University of Minnesota East Bank Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn.

Francis was born May 13, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa to Louis and Agnes (Frost) O'Brien. Francis was the 5th child of nine. In Waterloo he attended St. John's Catholic Elementary School and Columbus High School 1963-1967. Francis was a US Marine (1968-1972) and a Vietnam veteran.

