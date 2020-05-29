Florence "Tootsie" Mary Gephart

Florence Mary Gephart “Tootsie” age 89 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. Tootsie was born on May 15, 1931 in Shakopee, MN to Leo and Mary Siebenaler, she attended Shakopee High school and earned the honor of Ms. Shakopee in 1953. Tootsie married Richard Gephart on September 11, 1954 in Shakopee. She owned and operated Gephart’s Gallery and Gifts in downtown Lakeville for 20+ years. Tootsie loved entertaining, playing cards and making people feel welcome in her home and at the cabin on Lake Marion. She is preceded in death by her six-year-old daughter, Krissy; parents, and 12 siblings, Charles, Leonard, Ray, Martha, Albert, Rosie, Gertie, Lilly, Helen, Rita, Alice and Donna. Tootsie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother to husband, Richard of 64 years, children, Kim (Mark) Emond, Karen (Kevin) Custer and Rick (Jean) Gephart; grandchildren, Patrick, Sam, Anna, Erin, Kris, Nichole and Emily; step-grandchildren, Megan and Matt and step-great granddaughter, Shelby; siblings, Dorothy Denig, Mary Schlink and Leo “Sonny” Siebenaler, also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at All saints Catholic Church in Lakeville on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., (Mass will be live streamed, search: All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville) followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to, All Saints Church. A special thank you to the staff at Trinity Suites in Farmington. White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
