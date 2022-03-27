Faye Adele Molnau, age 75 of Lakeville, MN passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 25, 2022.
Faye was born on September 14, 1946, in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Harold and Louise Hunziker. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN, confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayor, MN, and graduated from Central HS, Young America, MN.
On April 19, 1969, Faye was united in marriage to Jim Molnau at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America, MN. Over the years, Faye was a beautician, ran an in-home daycare for the neighborhood kids, and worked at many different retail locations. She ended her career in Food Service at Lake Marion Elementary School where she loved interacting with all the children. Faye had a passion for growing flowers, tending to her vegetable garden, cooking, baking, sewing, and traveling.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Louise Hunziker; siblings, Beverly Scharlau, and Doug Hunziker; brothers-in-law, Leonard Dalchow, Nick Berg, and Curt Koch; father/mother-in-law, Edward and Bernice Molnau.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jim; children, Paul (Jessica) Molnau, Sarah Swenson, and Aaron Molnau; grandchildren, Logan Molnau, and Riley Larson; dog Shadow; sisters, Laura Dalchow, and Harriet Berg; brothers-in-law, Chuck Scharlau, Jay (Kay) Molnau, and sisters-in-law Marcia Hunziker, Judy Koch, and JoAnn (Jack) Rombough; also, by many other loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Celebration of Faye's Life will be held 11 AM Saturday April 9, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 16725 Highview Ave., Lakeville with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Interment, St. Johns Cemetery, Chaska, MN at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ecumen Centennial House and Ecumen Hospice for their loving and compassionate care they provided to Faye.
