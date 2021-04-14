Eva A. Charboneau, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2021. She was a long time resident of Rosemount, MN. The Rosemount community of friends and neighbors was an important part of her life as was square dancing and celebrating special occasions with family and friends. She retired after working 14 years at Consolidated Ink in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene. Survived by her son Richard (Darlene) Charboneau and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Church in Rosemount, MN. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
