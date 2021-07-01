Eula “Jean” Schriever, age 81 of Farmington, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021, at Trinity Care Center in Farmington Eula Jean, the daughter of Glen and Eula Catherine (Brockway) Bear, was born on April 27, 1940, on the family farm in Kellerton, Iowa. Following her graduation from Kellerton High School with the class of 1958, Jean began working as one of the first woman Air Traffic Controllers, and eventually retired as the first woman Lock and Dam operator after operating the St. Anthony Falls location for many years. She was united in marriage to Dale McKern, and later to John Schriever. Following her retirement, she also enjoyed being a driver’s ed teacher. Jean was an avid horse enthusiast, and also enjoyed judging many shows as well. She enjoyed reading westerns, dancing, and singing too. She was also a very talented artist in her early years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her siblings, Beverly, Shirley, Don, Karen, and Betty Jo. Jean is survived by her children, Tarl “Flint” (Naiim) Sabre, Mike (Tammy Jo) Schriever, and Carolyn (Tim) Peters; grandchildren, Joseph (Elizabeth) Schriever, Courtney (Joe) Munson, Logan Sabre, Aliya Sabre, Nicole (Brian) Jablonski, Christa (Tom) Reuter, Zachary Henneman, Trisha (Cole) Phelps, and Lexy Peters; great grandchildren, Ben and Lily Jablonski, Jackson and Declan Henneman, Maddy Phelps, Grace, Jordan, Jason, Adam, William, and Jessica Schriever, Leyla and Luke Munson, and Blake Jean Reuter; brother, Ted Bear; and by many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. and a memorial service following at 2 p.m., at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings, with Pastor Paris Pasch officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
