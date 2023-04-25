Eugene "Gene" Austad, age 76 of Apple Valley, passed away on April 20, 2023.
Eugene George Austad was born on April 1, 1947 in Volga, SD to Harley and Myrl Austad. He graduated from Lake Preston High School in 1965. On June 1, 1968, he married Janice Thorsvold at the Lake Preston Lutheran church. After graduating from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1969, Janice and Gene moved to Roseville, MN where Gene worked for Control Data. In 1970, they moved to Forest City, IA where they both worked for Winnebago Industries. While living in Forest City, Janice and Gene had two children, Julie in 1975 and Jeff in 1977. In 1980, the family moved to Apple Valley, MN and Gene worked for Toro. He later worked for Caterpillar and finished his career at Restore Products.
Gene and Janice were charter members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. They sang in the choir and were involved in various committees. Gene was the chairman of the church building committee for all three sanctuaries and loved seeing the church grow out of the spaces. He was very much Mr. DIY and loved to build, paint, fix, and repair things. He needed to save leftover boards from projects just in case he'd find a use for it later.
In his retirement years, Gene enjoyed volunteering at the MSP airport where he helped at various information booths.
Gene and Janice loved to travel and see new places. They enjoyed going to Sanibel Island to escape the winter cold and being able to spend time on the beach. They also enjoyed trips with the choir where they had the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall as well as at the Vatican.
Preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Myrl; and sister-in-law, Joy.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice; children, Julie (Christopher) Murgic and Jeff (Erin); grandchildren, Isabelle, Owen, Talon, and Laiken; siblings, Verdon, Mike (Judy), and Janet (Duane) Jones; brothers-in-law, Roger (Karen) Thorsvold and Gordon (Leslie) Thorsvold; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gene dearly loved his family and always enjoyed our vacations together, playing, swimming, eating, hugs, and laughing!
Memorial Service at 11am on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment at Shepherd of the Valley Columbarium and Memorial Garden.
