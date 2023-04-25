Eugene "Gene" Austad

Eugene "Gene" Austad, age 76 of Apple Valley, passed away on April 20, 2023.

Eugene George Austad was born on April 1, 1947 in Volga, SD to Harley and Myrl Austad. He graduated from Lake Preston High School in 1965. On June 1, 1968, he married Janice Thorsvold at the Lake Preston Lutheran church. After graduating from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1969, Janice and Gene moved to Roseville, MN where Gene worked for Control Data. In 1970, they moved to Forest City, IA where they both worked for Winnebago Industries. While living in Forest City, Janice and Gene had two children, Julie in 1975 and Jeff in 1977. In 1980, the family moved to Apple Valley, MN and Gene worked for Toro. He later worked for Caterpillar and finished his career at Restore Products.

