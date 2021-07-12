Estella L. (Bunch) Helgeson of Farmington, MN, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home with her son at her side. Estell was born September 3, 1942, in Stanton, MN, to Esthel Bunch and Lillian (Estrem) Bunch. Estell was united in marriage to Duane J. Helgeson on August 23, 1963, in Kenyon, MN. Their marriage was blessed with a child, Glenn Duane. Estell enjoyed spending time with her family; being a mother was one of her greatest joys, and her family was her whole life. She had such patience and love for her family. She loved spending time putting together puzzles, playing games with the family, card making, and bird watching. She is deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Estell was preceded in death by her husband Duane, parents, brother Ralph Bunch, father and mother-in-law Irwin and Bessie Helgeson, brother-in-law Roger Helgeson. Estell is survived by her son Glenn (Kelly Nickleson), her brother Arvie (Esther) Bunch, sister-in-law Diane Williams, many nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends. Memorial Service Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10 a.m., Faith Methodist Church, 710 8th St., Farmington. Burial to follow the service at the Kenyon Cemetery.
