Emmett J. Zweber, age 88, of Burnsville passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home February 23, 2023.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth.
Emmett J. Zweber, age 88, of Burnsville passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home February 23, 2023.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth.
Survived by sons Jon (Margot) and Jason; daughter Jennell (John) Francis; grandchildren Lilly and Anna Francis.
Emmett was born September 15, 1934 on his family farm in New Market, MN. After the 8th grade, he left school to assist with the family farm. In 1955, he left the farm to serve in the US Army. Stationed in Fort Belvoir, VA, Emmett was part of the Heavy Equipment Battalion. After concluding his military service, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for civil contractors building roads in the Twin Cities including Interstate 494 and US Highway 52.
In 1962, Emmett was hired by State Farm Insurance Company to take over his uncle's agency. His first office was in his mother's dining room in Prior Lake, MN. In 1963, he moved his agency to Burnsville where he proudly served his clients and community for 58 years until his retirement in 2020. During his career, he was recognized as a top producing agent earning numerous awards and incentive travel.
The Burnsville community was very important to Emmett. He took pride in supporting and sponsoring Burnsville youth athletics. EVERY weekday morning, Emmett would meet the "Burnsville Business Guys" for breakfast at the Flour Bin then years later at Perkins. If the walls could only talk... those lifelong friendships were special to him.
Emmett was very proud of his family, and he loved being "Papa" to Lilly and Anna. He looked forward to his annual pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota with his sons.
Emmett will be remembered as hard working, loyal, kind, and generous. He was happiest when walking behind a lawn mower or a snow blower.
Visitation Monday, March 6 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at White Funeral Home in Burnsville. Private burial Tuesday, March 7 at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens in Burnsville.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, please treat yourself to breakfast at Perkins or a chocolate malt from Dairy Queen, two of EZ's favorite things.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.