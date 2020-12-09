Garfield, Elvira Kuehn “Vi”, passed peacefully at her home on December 3, 2020 with her children by her side. Vi died at the age of 96. Vi was born in Watertown, WI on December 29, 1923. She married Dale Garfield on July 9th, 1949. Vi is survived by her 2 children; daughter Christine Sturman; son Dave Garfield (Jean); 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceeded in death by her husband, Dale Garfield. Private celebration of life will be at the Ft Snelling Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
