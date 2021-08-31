Kohlnhofer, Elvera Mollie (née Hummel), age 88 of Lakeville passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2021. Elvera was born in Walnut Grove, MN on October 15, 1932 to Raymond and Erna Hummel. She was as unique as her name. She was always joyful, smiling with a positive outlook on life. She loved her large family, traveling the world, finding great jewelry, crosswords, dressing with colorful class, reading, going to the theater and jokes. She loved to tell a naughty joke. Elvera also loved playing bridge with her many friends and going on family vacations with her many beautiful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who amused her and brought her tremendous joy. Poticia and Redcake were also favorites. She was a fabulous artist. Elvera said she was a painter and it was up to you to decide if she was an artist. She was indeed an artist because she was named the immerging artist for the Lakeville Area Art fest in 2020. She was a devoted mother and wife as well as a fiercely independent and strong woman. She is preceded in death by her husband Victor; daughter, Jo-Lynn; siblings: Darlene and Glenn. Survived by her children: Rae (Diane Gallagher), Jeff (Carla), Beth (Brian) Raskovich, Michael (Teresa), Yon (Jean Marie), Guy (Stacy), and Daniel; grandchildren: Shanna, Nathan, Micayla, Abbey, Jenna, Grace, Blake, Cassidy, Anna, Ellyn, Samantha, and McKenzi: great grandchildren: Calvin, Sylvia, Isaac, Mabel, Millie, Gabriel, Parker, and Charlotte; siblings: Delbert (Chris), Beverly (David) Zinter, and Gene (Evie); sister-in-law, Annette; also by other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 12 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Celebration to follow at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
