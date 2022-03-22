Elroy Bernard Schultz, age 88 of Farmington, passed away at home on March 18, 2022.
Elroy was born in New Ulm, MN February 3,1934 to Walter and Florence Schultz. At the age of 5 the family moved and took charge of the family farm in Lafayette, MN, where he attended school and grew up. One of the first jobs he had was working for the M & St. Lo Railroad from which he developed a lifelong passion of railroading from.
He enlisted in the US Army and was part of an engineering battalion stationed in Germany. After honorably being discharged he returned home and continued to work on the family farm with his father, and was an auto mechanic at Poquet Chevrolet in Gaylord, MN.
Eventually he was hired as a diesel mechanic at Dahlen Transports based in Newport, MN. It was during this time he met his future wife Paula, a New Ulm native, and school teacher; they were married on July 2, 1966 in New Ulm. After marriage they settled in Farmington and raised a family. Elroy retired from Dahlen Transports after 30 years of service. He was not one to sit around in retirement however.
Locally he touched many lives with his small engine repair services he offered, along with taking care of his neighbors and church; be it mowing a lawn or plowing snow for them. One of his passions was the care he took of his automobiles, rumored to be some of the shiniest vehicles around Farmington! You could also find him over at Pellicci Hardware for doughnut day in his later years, he immensely enjoyed the conversations and time out of the house!
Elroy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Paula; parents, Walter and Florence Schultz; brothers, Rockie and Vern Schultz.
He is survived by his loving children, David and (Marie) of Cannon Falls MN., Becky and (Greg) of Kenyon MN., Elizabeth of Farmington MN.; and close family friend Walter; grandchildren, Brittany and (Cory) of Rochester MN., Jordan of Blue Earth, MN., Megan of Apple Valley, MN., Eric of Cannon Falls, MN., and Hayden of Kenyon, MN.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church - 600 Walnut St, Farmington, MN 55024. A gathering of family and friends starting at 10 a.m., service to commence at 11:00 a.m.; luncheon to follow the service.
Internment for Elroy and Paula will be held at Camp Ripley Veteran's Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date.
