Eleanor Snow Middlemast, age 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2022 as a result of age.
Eleanor has been a resident of Lakeville and Farmington since 1997 when she moved here from Massachusetts. She was well cared for at the Legacy of Farmington since it opened. The family wishes to thank each of the caring staff at the Legacy of Farmington for their warmth and love for Eleanor.
Eleanor and her two brothers grew up in Brimfield and Holland, MA, and she was the daughter of Henry Dwight and Marion Griswold Snow. She attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, MA. Eleanor married Elmer L. Middlemast in Springfield, MA July 13, 1961, and two children were born before her husband Elmer passed away.
Eleanor was predeceased by her father, mother, two brothers Henry and Dennis Snow, her husband, and her son Thomas Middlemast.
She leaves behind her daughter Janet Friday (Ken) of Lakeville; daughter-in-law Sarah Middlemast and grandchildren Lily and Otto Middlemast of Springville, UT; three grandchildren in Minnesota Sarah (Sten), David, and Stephen Friday; her sister-in-law Nancy Snow of Oxford, CT and nieces and nephews Aaron (Adrienne) Snow, Sarah, Tim, and Becky Snow and several great nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was known for her kind, patient, and gentle manner. She was always interested in doing what she could for others and for many years she cared daily for her neighbors, the Cranes, who both needed assistance due to disabilities. Eleanor was also well travelled in the New England area, and an avid letter writer in her prime. She loved church and never missed a meeting if she could help it.
Eleanor donated her body for education and research as her parents and grandparents had done before her. In the future, she will be buried in the Brimfield Massachusetts Cemetery across the street from the elementary school she attended.
