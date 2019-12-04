Eleanor M. (Hyde) Duerksen, age 83 of Lakeville, formerly of Golden Valley, went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family by her side after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Eleanor was born in Mountain Lake, MN on November 16, 1936. She grew up on a farm in Bingham Lake, MN and graduated from Windom High School. In 1962, she married her husband of 40 years, Reuben Duerksen, and they settled in Golden Valley, MN. She was a homemaker and former clerical worker in the healthcare industry. Eleanor enjoyed singing in choirs and weddings as a young woman. She also loved doing any type of arts and crafts, and playing cards with her friends at Kingsley Shores. She is preceded in death by her husband Reuben and her brother Richard Hyde. She is survived by a daughter Andrea (Andrew) Olive; a son Daniel (Jennifer) Duerksen; and grandchildren Matthew and Kathryn Olive, and Sarah, Rachel, and Elizabeth Duerksen. Funeral service was Monday, December 2nd at 11:00am at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Lakeville, with visitation Sunday, December 1st from 5-7pm at the Lakeville location of White Funeral Homes, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope, MN. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Kingsley Shores and the staff of Minnesota Hospice for their excellent and loving care. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
