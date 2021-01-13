Eldora Johnson passed away peacefully at The Commons at Marcie in Eagan, MN, on January 11, 2021. Her nieces, Nola Moen and Chrissy Sonnek, provided love and care throughout Eldora’s stay at The Commons. Eldora Edith Ebert was born on April 24, 1925 at Paris, SD, to her parents Edward Ebert and Minnie (Barth) Ebert. She grew up on the Ebert farm and was the youngest of two brothers and two sisters. Eldora attended grade school at the one room Paris School. When Paris School closed, Eldora completed her elementary education in Lemmon, SD, and graduated from Lemmon High School in 1944. Eldora met the love of her life, Lester “Slim” Johnson and they married in Valley City, ND, on January 19, 1952. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Eagan, MN, where she lived until her passing. She was a devoted homemaker who loved vegetable gardening, growing flowers, and watching the wildlife in her backyard. Baking was another favorite and she baked the best cinnamon rolls. Eldora especially enjoyed being with family and friends, and she made a point to remember special occasions by sending cards and letters to them. Eldora is survived by her sister Marie Edwards in Lemmon, and 20 nieces and nephews plus numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Minnie Ebert, her loving husband Slim, sister De Vera, brothers Selmer and Nelder, 20 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and three nephews. Her burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Lemmon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society or local American Legion Post. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
