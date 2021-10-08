Eileen E. Fondell

Fondell Eileen E. age 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Eileen was born in Worcester, MA on February 8, 1931. She was adopted as an infant by Franz Ivar and Esther Erikson. She graduated from Classical High School in Springfield. While attending North Park College in Chicago, Eileen met her husband, Paul. They married on May 20, 1951. Together they had five children. She was employed by the Lakeville School District and the Lakeville Senior Citizens Center. Eileen and Paul were founding members of Faith Covenant Church in Burnsville. She was involved in numerous ministries of the church for nearly 60 years. Eileen loved celebrating family and friends, travel, Hannah Circle, coffee, Pensacola Beach, reading, almond bars, Lunch Bunch and her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Eileen is survived by her children, Beth Fondell (Chuck Shreffler), Doug (Jodi) Fondell and Greg (Kirsten) Fondell, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Reed; her grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel), Sarah (Michael), Ben (Meredith), Aiden, Eva, Richard (Auden), Kevin (Jackie) and Scott; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Paul, and her daughters, Debbie and Jan.
There was a memorial service on Monday, October 11th at 6pm at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, MN with visitation at the church from 4:30-6.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Covenant Church and Covenant Pines Bible Camp are requested.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.